Helicopter service to snowbound areas situated near LoC to start soon

Srinagar: Various remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir including those bordering with PoJK which remain snowbound in winter will soon become year-round destinations with the introduction of helicopter services.

The J&K government will be running these services to Gurez, Karnah, and Tangdhar- all falling in close proximity of the Line of Control-to ensure connectivity to these snowbound areas in winter as well, an official spokesman said here on Thursday.

He said that Jet Serve Aviation, a private company, on Thursday conducted a trial run for a helicopter service to 2,580 metre high Gurez valley. The trial run was conducted in the Bagtore area of Gurez and helicopter service to Bagtore, Baduaab, Dawar, and Badugaam villages will start soon, the spokesman said, adding that similar trials will be conducted in other snowbound areas, including Karnah and Tangdhar.

These areas remain inaccessible through road due to heavy snowfalls during winters which close the otherwise strategic Sadhna (previously called Nastachun pass) and Razdan passes, connecting the Srinagar valley with Karnah-Tangdhar and Gurez, respectively. However, the officials said that the helicopter services will prioritize emergency evacuations, including patients needing immediate medical attention, movement of government employees, and transportation for students. “The helicopter service will primarily cater to emergency evacuations of patients, government employees, and students, among others,” said one of the officials.