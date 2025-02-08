Helicopter service launched for devotees to reach Triveni Sangam During Maha Kumbh

For those wishing to visit the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj without the strain of long walks, a new helicopter service is now available, providing direct access to the sacred Triveni Sangam. The Uttar Pradesh Eco-Tourism Development Board, in collaboration with Fly Ola, has launched this service for devotees attending the spiritual event.

The service offers a seamless experience where passengers can board the helicopter at Prayagraj Airport and be dropped off at a helipad near the Triveni Sangam at the Boat Club. From there, they will be transferred to a boat that will take them directly to the Sangam for the holy dip. After the dip, the same boat will return the devotees to the helipad, from where the helicopter will take them back to the airport.

This initiative is especially beneficial for elderly and differently-abled individuals who may struggle with the long walking distances typically involved in visiting the Kumbh. The entire package is priced at Rs 35,000 per person, providing a convenient, comfortable, and quick way to partake in this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

For those who wish to experience the Sangam from the air but do not wish to avail the full package, a more affordable Rs 1,200 joyride option is also available.

Fly Ola Group CEO RS Sehgal highlighted that this service runs continuously, ensuring that devotees can complete their visit in just 4 to 5 hours, with no need for hotel bookings. The company is committed to providing a smooth journey, from arrival to the holy dip and back to the airport.

The ongoing Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, 2025, is expected to draw millions of devotees, making it one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world. The event will continue until February 26.