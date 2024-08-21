Heavy Rains Disrupt Traffic Between Bibinagar and Pochampally

Yadadri- Bhongir: Heavy rains in the upper areas, including Hyderabad, disrupted movements on the road between Bibinagar and Pochmpally following overflow from Musi river Heavy rainsonto the road.

This also impacted transportation in nearly 20 villages located between Bibinagar and Pochampally.

Musi was also flowing onto the road level bridge between Rudravelli and Juluru, which hit the flow of traffic on the route. Police personnel setup barricades and did not allow vehicles to ply on the route.

Meanwhile, the inflow to Musi project at Boppram increased to 1,644 cusecs.