Headless body of newborn found near UP hospital, probe underway

In a shocking incident, a headless body of a newborn was found abandoned near the District Women’s Hospital at Lalitpur Medical College on Tuesday. Authorities believe that stray dogs may have torn apart the infant and consumed its head before the body was spotted by passers-by, triggering widespread outrage.

According to officials, the baby was born on February 9 to a woman named Sangeeta, a resident of Bahadurpur in Lalitpur district. Due to being underweight, the newborn was shifted to the hospital’s Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) for further medical attention. However, it remains unclear how the infant’s body ended up outside the hospital premises.

The disturbing sight of the mutilated body led to immediate police intervention. A forensic team was called to collect evidence, and authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage from the hospital and surrounding areas to determine whether there was negligence or foul play involved.

Lalitpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Mushtaq confirmed that an investigation has been launched. “We are examining all possible angles, including whether hospital staff mishandled the case or if there was an instance of medical negligence. The post-mortem report will help ascertain the cause and time of death,” he said.

Meanwhile, hospital authorities are also conducting an internal inquiry to find out how the newborn went missing from the SNCU and why no immediate action was taken to locate the baby before the body was discovered.

The incident has sparked anger among locals, with many demanding strict action against those responsible. Several social activists and child rights organizations have called for a thorough investigation, stressing the need for stricter security measures in hospitals to prevent such tragic occurrences.