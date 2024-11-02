HC Upheld Further Investigation in Jubilee Hills Accident Case

The President of AP High Court Advocates Association wrote to Justice Radhakrishnan to direct the registry of the Telangana High Court to transfer the cases to AP by exercising the powers given to him. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court upheld the decision of the trial court in ordering the Hyderabad police to further investigate the Jubilee Hills accident case in February 2022.

Former Bodhan MLA Shakeel Aamir’s son Raheel Aamir is reportedly involved in the incident that claimed the life of a two-month boy Ranveer, whose mother Kajol was hit by the speeding vehicle.

When police got clues of Raheel’s involvement, they urged the trial court early this year to permit them to take up further investigation. The trial court had on March 19 gave permission.

Challenging the same, Raheel approached the High Court arguing that once the chargesheet is filed in a case, further investigation cannot be allowed. His counsel argued that the order of the trial court amounted to violation of the principle of law under Section 173(8) of the CrPC and that the trial court had erred in directing the prosecution to proceed with further investigation.

Mahesh Raje, the government pleader, argued that the 2022 investigation was not done on proper lines and there were several lapses in the process. Hence, the ACP of Jubilee Hills had instructed an inspector to take up the investigation.

Justice K. Sujana, after hearing the contentions, opined that Section 173(8) of CrPC provided that filing of a chargesheet did not preclude the police from conducting further investigation. Hence the court was of the firm view that there were no illegalities or infirmities in the impugned order dated 19.03.2024 permitting the prosecution to proceed with further investigation.