HC To Hear Actor Imran Khan’s Petition Today

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday deferred the hearing on actor Imran Khan’s petition challenging a Mumbai police notice directing him to leave India by Wednesday. The court rescheduled the hearing for Tuesday following requests from lawyers representing the actor and the state government.

The plea came up for hearing before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna. Senior advocate Venkatesh Dhond, appearing for Khan, alongside Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Union government, requested the court to post the matter for Tuesday, which the bench accepted.

The 43-year-old actor was briefly detained during a rally at Mumbai’s historic August Kranti Maidan on October 10. The demonstration was held in solidarity with protests by the Cockroach Janta Party in Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Following the event, Mumbai Police issued a notice directing Khan to leave the country by October 28 or face deportation. Authorities invoked provisions under Sections 7(2)(C) and 29 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, which empower the government to restrict the movement of foreign nationals or order their mandatory removal on security or legal grounds.

Challenging the order, Khan — nephew of Bollywood star Aamir Khan — filed a petition through advocate Zulfikar Memon and law firm MZM Legal, describing the police notice as “illegal, arbitrary, perverse, and drastic”. The plea asserts that the order reflects “patent non-application of mind” and unfairly targets him due to his status as a public figure.

“Not only is the notice manifestly disproportionate, if implemented, it would reduce the very principles of natural justice that the authorities are duty-bound to uphold, to nothing but a dead letter,” the petition stated.

Khan maintained that he did not participate in the gathering, nor does he have any affiliation, association, or connection with the protest organisers.

In addition to the police order, Khan has also received a show-cause notice from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) asking why his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card should not be revoked.

The actor has sought the quashing of the police notice, an immediate stay on its operation pending final disposal of the case, and interim protection against any coercive steps by the authorities.