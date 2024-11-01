HC quashes summons against ex DU principal in suicide abetment case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has quashed the trial court's order summoning the former principal of B.R. Ambedkar College and a senior assistant in a 2013 suicide abetment case. Justice Amit Sharma stated that while decisions made by those in positions of authority can be harsh and affect employees, they cannot be deemed liable for abetment of suicide without evidence of criminal intent.

The court emphasised that each case must be assessed individually, and in this instance, there was no proof of contact between the petitioners and the deceased after her termination in 2012 and before her suicide attempt in 2013.

Additionally, previous investigations by multiple statutory bodies had exonerated the petitioners. The woman had cited harassment and an unjust termination as reasons for her self-immolation, blaming multiple authorities in a suicide note. However, the high court noted the absence of direct, proximate acts by the petitioners linked to the suicide.







