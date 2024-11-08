Haveri farmer's suicide due to crop loss, not Waqf notice: Police

Haveri: Haveri district Superintendent of Police (SP) Anshu Kumar has clarified that the suicide of a farmer in Haveri two years ago was due to crop loss and debt, not related to any Waqf property notice.

Rumors have been circulating that the farmer, Rudrappa from Harangiri village, took his life after discovering that his land had allegedly been marked as Waqf property. In response to these claims, and following their appearance on a digital media platform, the Haveri SP issued a clarification on Thursday.

“A media report alleged that Rudrappa, a farmer from Harangiri village, took his life after discovering his 4-acre farmland had been marked as Waqf property. However, there is no such mention in the FIR,” stated the SP in a press release.

According to police records, the incident occurred on January 6, 2022. The complaint filed by Rudrappa's father stated that his son faced financial stress due to a Rs 3 lakh loan from a private bank and an additional Rs 4 lakh in private borrowing. Severe crop damage caused by heavy rainfall led to significant financial distress, which is believed to have contributed to Rudrappa's suicide. The case was registered under section 174 of the CrPC (UDR number 03/2022), with no indication of a land dispute.

The investigation, led by PSI Adur, gathered evidence confirming that crop failure and debt were the primary factors behind Rudrappa’s death. The final report, submitted to the Tahsildar of Hanagal, recommended Rs 5 lakh in government compensation, which has been granted to the family.