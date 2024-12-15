Haryana Women’s Commission Official Sonia Aggarwal held in Bribe Case

Chandigarh: Haryana Women Commission Vice Chairperson Sonia Aggarwal and her driver Kulbir were arrested on Saturday by the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on charges of accepting a bribe. According to an official statement, the ACB caught Kulbir red-handed while he was accepting ₹1 lakh from a complainant.

The complainant, a teacher married to a Haryana Police sub-inspector, approached the ACB after his wife filed an application against him before the Haryana Women’s Commission on November 25. During the proceedings, Aggarwal’s driver, Kulbir, allegedly demanded a bribe to resolve the matter.

On December 12, Aggarwal reportedly instructed the complainant to pay ₹1 lakh to Kulbir for settling the issue. A trap was set by the ACB, with one team deployed to Kharkhoda and another to Hisar. On December 14, Kulbir was caught accepting the bribe near Jindal Park in Hisar, while Aggarwal was arrested from Kharkhoda.

The ACB is continuing its investigation into the case. The arrests have sparked attention due to the involvement of a prominent official in a corruption scandal.