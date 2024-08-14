Haryana Witnesses Steep Rise in HIV Cases

Hyderabad: Haryana is witnessing a steep rise in HIV cases, a trend that officials have attributed to increased testing across the state.

Over 50,000 people have been living with HIV in Haryana since 2019, as per the data of the Union Ministry of Health and the National AIDS Control Organisation.

In 2019, the number was 50,604 and jumped in 2023 to 56,578. The data shows a steady annual rise, with 51,840 cases in 2020, 53,115 in 2021, and 54,547 in 2022.

The health department has reported the highest number, with 201 cases in 2021, which surged to 1,492 so far this year. As per officials, this rise can also be linked to increased testing, which has more than doubled from 30,571 tests conducted in 2020 to 64,043 tests this year.

According to a news report, In addition to increasing testing among high-risk populations, health department officials say they have implemented many measures, such as awareness programs aimed to curb the spread of HIV.

An official was quoted by the Times of India saying, "The most affected demographic is between the ages of 22 and 43. Men account for 56% of the cases, while women and children comprise 40%. The remaining cases involve transgender individuals. High-risk sexual behavior and tattoo exposure are the primary modes of transmission."

Apart from that, it is emphasized that access to reasonably priced medical care is a critical first step in combating the growing threat. Officials have stressed the significance of getting frequent testing, avoiding needle sharing, and engaging in safe sex to stop the virus from spreading.