Haryana to File Case Against Arvind Kejriwal Over Yamuna Remark

The Haryana government announced on Wednesday that it will lodge an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his claim that Yamuna river water is "poisoned."

Haryana's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel told ANI that the FIR will be registered under Sections 2(d) and 54 of the Disaster Management Act for allegedly spreading misinformation and creating panic among residents of Delhi and Haryana. He also mentioned that the Election Commission has sought clarification from Kejriwal on the basis of his statement.

“He should be ashamed of making such irresponsible statements,” Goel said. “Even Cabinet Ministers and the Prime Minister drink the same water. The people of Delhi will soon expel him from politics.”

Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that the Yamuna river water flowing into Delhi from Haryana contained poison. His statement sparked a political controversy, with the Delhi Jal Board CEO calling the claim “factually incorrect and without basis.”

Haryana’s move to file an FIR comes amid rising tensions between the BJP-led Haryana government and the AAP-led Delhi government over water supply issues. The political battle is expected to intensify ahead of the upcoming elections.