Haryana poll outcome won't affect Cong's prospects in Maharashtra: Chennithala

Mumbai: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday said there will be no impact of the Haryana poll outcome in Maharashtra and the party cadre was not demoralised with the election results in the northern state.

The BJP was racing ahead of its rivals in Haryana, as per the latest poll trends.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are likely to be held next month.

The Congress is a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state along with the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP).

"The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will unitedly defeat the Eknath Shinde-led government and the Congress wasn't demoralised with the Haryana assembly election trends," Chennithala, the AICC in-charge of Maharashtra, said at a press conference here.

Political situations in Maharashtra and Haryana are completely different, he said.

"People in Maharashtra are ready for a change and to bring in a new government. We will soon release our manifesto. Our morale is upbeat. The current regime (in Maharashtra) is not a people's government but came into existence by defections," he said.

The Congress is waiting for the final result of the Haryana polls, the Congress leader said.

"Jairam Ramesh has written to the Election Commission of India about our concerns," he said.

The Congress on Tuesday raised with the Election Commission the issue of an "unexplained slowdown" in updating of results of Haryana elections on the poll watchdog's website and urged it to direct officials to update accurate figures so that "false news and malicious narratives" can be countered immediately.

Asked if infighting in the Congress affected the party's prospects in Haryana, Chennithala said the Maharashtra Congress is united.

"Workers and leaders are unitedly working on the ground," he asserted.

Efforts were on to conclude seat-sharing talks at the earliest, he added.