Haryana Oppn pact dim as AAP’s fourth list released

New Delhi: Hopes for an alliance between AAP and Congress in Haryana Assembly elections dimmed further on Wednesday as AAP released two new lists of candidates. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party declared a total of 30 candidates in two separate lists, signalling a continued solo contest despite earlier alliance talks under the I.N.D.I.A. bloc. The Congress is expected to release its third list soon.

Though both parties are announcing candidates, some leaders in AAP and Congress remain optimistic about a potential alliance, suggesting that discussions may continue until the withdrawal deadline. The nomination window closes on September 12, with candidates able to withdraw by September 16.

AAP has so far announced 70 candidates for the 90-member Haryana Assembly, including Kavita Dalal from Julana, Raj Kaur Gill from Ambala Cantonment, Sunil Bindal from Karnal, and Nishant Anand from Gurugram.

Additionally, the party named 40 star campaigners, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and senior leaders Manish Sisodia and Raghav Chadha. Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, is also among the campaigners.

Haryana's elections are scheduled for October 5, with results to be declared on October 8.