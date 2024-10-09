Haryana, J&K Results Vindicate Modi: Telangana BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday stated that the election results in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir proved that people had steadfast trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The people of the Jammu region rejected the Congress which managed to win only one seat, whereas the BJP won 29 out of the 43 Assembly segments in the region.

In a statement, Kishan Reddy, who was party in-charge of J&K elections, said the results from Jammu had proved that the people from the region were with the BJP. The party has improved its tally in the J&K Assembly. “The Centre will continue to work for the welfare and development of the Union territory. The people have given the right reply to Congress for the adverse comments made by Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

BJP senior leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy said the people of Haryana had rejected a false campaign by Congress and ensured the hat-trick victory for BJP. The outcome in J&K is the result of special conditions in Jammu and vote bank politics of some political leaders, he said.

BJP spokesperson N.V. Subhash said the people of Jammu and Kashmir reposed faith in the ballot and rejected bullet by actively participating in the festival of democracy. The spectacular performance of the BJP in Haryana and J&K will have a positive impact in the upcoming elections in Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Delhi, he opined.

A large number of cadre assembled at the state party office at Namally and celebrated the party’s performance in the Assembly elections by bursting crackers and distributing sweets. Party workers led by BJP leader P.L. Srinivas celebrated the party’s victories by garlanding the statues of national leaders in Secunderabad.