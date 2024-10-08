Haryana election results: BJP crosses halfway mark

Counting of the votes polled in the Haryana Assembly election is underway, the BJP leads in more than half of the seats, according to the latest update on the Election Commission's website as of 10.45 am.BJP candidates are leading in 46 of the 90 constituencies in the state, while the main opponent Congress is leading in 37 of the seats. As per the EC data at 10.45 am between 2 and 5 rounds of counting are completed in most constituencies. 5 Independents and 1 candidate each of the INLD and the BSP are also leading.Though exit polls had predicted Congress's victory in the election, if the trend continues, the BJP is poised for a hatrick win in the Assembly election of the state.According to the latest update from the Election Commission, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is leading from the Ladwa constituency. He is leading with 840 votes over Congress' Mewa Singh.Congress' Bhupinder Singh Hooda is leading from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat with 16,823 over his nearest rival from BJP Manju.Meanwhile, BJP leader Anil Vij said the people of Haryana are teaching a lesson to Congress."We can see the people of Haryana teaching a lesson to Congress. In the morning, they (Congress) opened their 'Jhooth ki dukaan'...Within Congress, there are people who want Hooda to lose, and they were the ones who were bursting crackers," Vija told ANI.According to the latest update form ECI, Anil Vij is trailing from the Ambala Cantt constituency. Here the independent candidate Chitra Sarwara is leading with 1199 votes after the 2nd round of counting.BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Tuesday, speaking to ANI asserted that the BJP is set to form the government in Haryana for the third consecutive time, indicating strong public support for the party's work."I think whatever the results are, it is clear that this is a victory of EVM, Election Commission and India's democratic traditions. I hope that those who were celebrating after seeing the exit polls will not blame EVM after seeing the exact polls. Our government has been formed twice in Haryana and is going to be formed for the third time... In both places, the BJP is going to form the government with a clear majority, this shows how people have expressed faith in the work of BJP," he said.Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini was also confident that the final results would be in favour of the BJP."BJP has worked a lot for the development of Haryana in the past ten years...BJP has worked with honesty for all sections of the society...Our government will continue to work for the development of Haryana and BJP will be forming the government in Haryana for the third time...BJP worked with honesty whereas Congress did a lot of corruption," he said.However, the Congress feels that these are just initial trends and the final result will see the Congress emerge victorious." As per the current trends, Congress is going to form the govt... the party will decide (CM face) ...Congress will bring its own majority...credit goes to party, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, all party leaders and people of Haryana," he said.