Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini wins Ladwa seat

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini won Ladwa assembly seat on Tuesday by a margin of 16,054 votes against his nearest Congress rival Mewa Singh, according to the Election Commission.

The BJP is in the lead in 50 of the 90 seats in Haryana while the Congress is ahead in 35. Haryana went to polls on October 5 and the counting of votes is underway. Previously, Saini was the MP from Kurukshetra, the parliamentary constituency in which Ladwa falls.





