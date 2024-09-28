Haryana Bus Yatra for Congress Unity

NEW DELHI: With less than a week until the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls, the Congress is gearing up to launch a "Bus/Rath Yatra" to promote unity within the party. The yatra, set to take place between September 29 and October 2, will see Congress leader Rahul Gandhi travel through various districts of the state. This comes as the party's Haryana unit expelled 13 leaders for "anti-party activities" after they decided to contest as independents against the party's official candidates.

According to party insiders, the "Bus/Rath Yatra" is aimed at presenting a unified front, addressing internal factionalism, and boosting the party’s chances in the upcoming election. The yatra will cover most assembly constituencies, with a focus on key areas where the Congress is believed to have an advantage. However, it will avoid areas where Rahul Gandhi has already held public meetings.

The Congress is set to put its full strength into the campaign, with Rahul Gandhi leading the charge. His election rallies will run from September 29 to October 2, while Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will also address two rallies in Haryana next week. Additionally, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to participate in the yatra and will hold separate rallies on September 30 and October 2, reinforcing the party's commitment to its campaign.

As the final phase of the campaign approaches, the Congress plans to mobilise its veteran leaders to boost support across the state. Party sources have hinted that the route of the "Bus/Rath Yatra" is still being finalised, with an announcement expected shortly. The journey is intended to send a strong message of unity to voters ahead of the elections.

In a related development, the Congress expelled 13 party leaders for six years due to indiscipline, following their decision to run as independents. Those expelled include Naresh Dhande (Guhla SC), Pardeep Gill (Jind), Sajjan Singh Dhull (Pundri), Sunita Battan (Pundri), Rajiv Mamuram Gondar (Nilokheri-SC), Dayal Singh Sirohi (Nilokheri-SC), Vijay Jain (Panipat Rural), Dilbag Sandil (Uchana Kalan), Ajit Phogat (Dadri), Abhijeet Singh (Bhiwani), Satbir Ratera (Bawani Khera-SC), Nitu Mann (Prithla), and Anita Dhull Badsikri (Kalayat), according to a statement from Congress state unit chief Udai Bhan.

While many leaders were initially upset over being denied tickets for the upcoming polls, the party managed to pacify most of them. Senior leader and former minister Sampat Singh withdrew his nomination from the Nalwa seat after filing papers, and another leader, Ram Kishen 'Fauji', withdrew from the Bawani Khera contest.

In Ambala City, former MLA Jasbir Malaur withdrew from the race in favor of Congress candidate and former minister Nirmal Singh. However, Singh’s daughter, Chitra Sarwara, a Congress rebel, is still contesting from Ambala Cantt, and the party has already taken action against her.