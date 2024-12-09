Haryana boy flaunts policeman father’s protection while violating traffic laws

Haryana vlogger Rakshit Beniwal is facing sharp criticism after a controversial video of him dangerously sitting on the roof of a moving Mahindra Thar went viral on social media. In the clip, shared widely online, Rakshit boldly claims that his policeman father would “protect him” from any consequences.

The video begins with Rakshit perched on the car roof, violating traffic laws on what appears to be a busy road. It then transitions to show his father, dressed in police uniform, seated inside the vehicle. The video caption reads: "Tu maar mai dekh lunga, ye kehne vaale papa hai mere" ("You hit, I’ll handle it. I have a father who says this").

What’s happening in Haryana? A kid is sitting on thar (obviously) and saying his dad who is a policeman will save him? Save him from what? High time, Mahindra should start seizing such people and cars pic.twitter.com/rAPOGv8QIE





The stunt drew widespread outrage after it was reshared by Pune-based entrepreneur Chirag Barjatya on X (formerly Twitter), sparking a wave of backlash. Social media users condemned the act as reckless and a misuse of privilege. “This sets a terrible example. Using his father’s position to flout rules is unacceptable,” one user commented.

Public anger also extended to Rakshit’s father, with many questioning his role in enabling such behavior. Legal experts suggest Rakshit could face action under the Motor Vehicles Act for endangering lives, while his father may face departmental inquiry for appearing complicit in the act.

Authorities are said to be reviewing the video, and calls for stricter penalties against influencers promoting dangerous stunts have grown louder. Critics argue that such behavior undermines the rule of law and endangers public safety.

Rakshit Beniwal is a popular content creator with over 40,000 followers on Instagram and 70,000 subscribers on YouTube, platforms where he often shares lifestyle and travel content.