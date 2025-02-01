Harish Kumar Gupta takes over as new DGP of AP
Vijayawada: Harish Kumar Gupta, a 1992 batch IPS officer, has assumed office as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Andhra Pradesh.
Addressing media persons after assuming charge on Friday, Harish Kumar thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and the state government for entrusting him with the key responsibility.
He said he will work towards achieving the Swarnandhra Vision 2047 goals, with focus on strengthening the police department. He underlined that special attention will be given to check cybercrimes, including setting up of a dedicated Cyber Security Police Station in every district.
The DGP underlined the importance of increasing the number of CCTV cameras in crime-prone areas. This would ensure identification of criminals and their prosecution. Additionally, AI technology will be used to address traffic issues.
Harish Kumar promised to prioritise police welfare and ensure timely promotions within the department. He stressed on the importance of improving the health services available to police personnel to ensure their well-being.
The DGP unveiled plans to strengthen the Greyhounds force, which specialises in counter-insurgency and anti-Naxal operations.
He stressed on the importance of conviction-based policing. He said this approach will be a key factor in improving the efficiency of the police system.
Earlier on Friday morning, a grand Farewell Parade had been organised for the outgoing DGP Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao at the 6th Battalion Parade Grounds, Mangalagiri. Senior police officials and personnel participated in the event in recognition of Tirumala Rao’s contributions to the state police force.
