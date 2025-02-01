Harish Kumar Gupta takes over as new DGP of AP

Harish Kumar promised to prioritise police welfare and ensure timely promotions within the department. He stressed on the importance of improving the health services available to police personnel to ensure their well-being.

The DGP unveiled plans to strengthen the Greyhounds force, which specialises in counter-insurgency and anti-Naxal operations.

He stressed on the importance of conviction-based policing. He said this approach will be a key factor in improving the efficiency of the police system.

Earlier on Friday morning, a grand Farewell Parade had been organised for the outgoing DGP Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao at the 6th Battalion Parade Grounds, Mangalagiri. Senior police officials and personnel participated in the event in recognition of Tirumala Rao’s contributions to the state police force.