Harish, KTR slam BRS corporators arrest

Hyderabad: The BRS on Thursday slammed the arrest of its party’s corporators after “forcing them out of the GHMC Council meeting,” with senior party leaders accusing the Congress government and the Mayor of adopting dictatorial methods to stifle discussions.

Senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao said, “the Mayor’s actions at the council meeting, forcing out BRS corporators and declaring that the Vudget was passed, displayed arrogance and complete disregard for Hyderabad and was proof that the city is being neglected under the Congress government.”

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao in a statement said the sending out of the BRS corporators and their arrest just because they were asking questions was undemocratic. All the BRS corporators were asking were about how the Congress government had failed to provide funds for the city, and its one crore people.

“Even the funds provided by the previous government last year were not spent, and all that happened was some numbers were put together on paper to show how the budget has improved for this year. Is this the treatment of those who ask questions on lack of sanitation and improper power supply,” Rama Rao asked.

Despite the use of brute force, the BRS, Rama Rao said, “will continue questioning the Chief Minister and the Congress government on what they are doing for the city and its people. Everyone arrested today must be released unconditionally.”