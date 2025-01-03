Hari Babu Kambhampati takes oath as Odisha’s new Governor

Bhubaneswar: Hari Babu Kambhampati was sworn in as the 27th Governor of Odisha during a special ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar on Friday morning. The oath of office was administered by Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh of the Orissa High Court.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik, various ministers, the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, the Twin City Police Commissioner, and other notable figures. Following the ceremony, Kambhampati inspected a guard of honour at the Raj Bhavan.

Before taking office, the new governor visited the Srimandir in Puri to offer prayers to Lord Jagannath, a gesture underscoring his respect for Odisha’s cultural heritage. Kambhampati replaced Raghubar Das, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Odisha’s governance. His appointment brings a combination of academic acumen and extensive political experience to the role.

Born in 1953 in the Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, Hari Babu Kambhampati has had a remarkable journey through academia and politics. He began his political activism as a student, playing a prominent role in the Jai Andhra Movement in 1972. During the Emergency period in the mid-1970s, he was imprisoned for six months, showcasing his commitment to democratic values and political advocacy.

Kambhampati’s academic credentials are equally impressive. He holds a B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering and a Ph.D. from Andhra University. For 24 years, he served as an associate professor at Andhra University’s Engineering College, where he mentored countless students and contributed to their professional development in the field of engineering.

Kambhampati re-entered politics in 1977, joining the Janata Dal. By 1978, he was serving as the vice-president of its youth wing in Andhra Pradesh. His political career gained momentum when he became the General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Andhra Pradesh, a position he held from 1993 to 2003. During this time, he worked diligently to strengthen the party’s presence in the region.

In 1999, Kambhampati was elected as an MLA from the Visakhapatnam-1 constituency. His leadership capabilities were further recognized when he was appointed as the BJP’s national secretary in 2005. Between 2014 and 2018, he served as the president of the Andhra Pradesh BJP, playing a pivotal role in shaping the party’s strategy and policies in the state.

As a Member of Parliament from 2014 to 2019, Kambhampati made significant contributions to various parliamentary committees. His tenure was marked by efforts to address critical issues and promote development initiatives.

Before assuming his new responsibilities in Odisha, Kambhampati served as the Governor of Mizoram. His tenure in Mizoram was marked by his dedication to fostering development and harmony in the state. He received a warm farewell.