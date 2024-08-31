Hardcore Naxalite involved in 18 encounters surrenders in Gadchiroli

Mumbai: Hardcore Naxalite Kedar alias Manya Kinjo Naitam surrendered before Gadchiroli police on Friday, an official said he was involved in at least 18 encounters in the region and has 34 cases against his name, which includes two cases of arson and eight of murder, the official added.



"He joined the Naxal movement in 2007 and was an active member of Tipadag Salam. He actively participated in the West Sub Zonal Bureau of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in Dhanora," the official informed.