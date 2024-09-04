Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court sets Sept 6 as next date for hearing on plea for ASI survey

Varanasi: A judge here has fixed the next date of hearing as September 6 on the petition demanding ASI survey of the remaining parts of the Gyanvapi complex, a lawyer said on Wednesday.The representatives of the Muslim side were present in the court and are expected to put forth their views on the matter during the next hearing.



The Civil Judge Senior Division Fast Track Court Jugal Shambhu fixed the fresh date after hearing the Hindu side, said advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, representing the Hindu side in the case.

Yadav said the Hindu side has argued that the original place of Jyotirlinga is in the middle under the dome of the alleged mosque located in the Gyanvapi complex.

Geographical water used to flow continuously from the 'Argha' which used to collect in the Gyanvapi Kund. It was believed that drinking this water gives knowledge. Therefore, this pilgrimage is also considered as 'Gyanudaya Tirtha', he said.

The lawyers of the Hindu side demanded that this water be explored by water engineering, geologists and archeologists. Also, the 'Shivling' found from Gyanodya Tirth, which the Muslim side is calling a 'wuzukhana', should also be examined to see whether it is a 'Shivling' or a fountain.�