Gurugram woman, son robbed at gunpoint by cab driver

A Gurugram woman and her son faced a harrowing ordeal during a cab ride when the driver allegedly held them at gunpoint and robbed them of ₹55,000. The incident unfolded on Sunday when the mother-son duo booked a cab for a local trip.

According to police reports, the driver initially acted normally but diverted to a deserted route. When questioned, he stopped the vehicle, brandished a firearm, and threatened the passengers. The woman was forced to transfer ₹55,000 to the driver's account via an online payment app. The victims reported the crime after the driver fled. Police are investigating, utilizing payment and vehicle records to trace the suspect. "The victims are traumatized but safe. We are working diligently to bring the accused to justice," a senior officer stated. The case has raised concerns about passenger safety in cab services. Many have called for stricter monitoring of drivers and enhanced safety measures. BluSmart Reacts Following the incident, cab aggregator BluSmart expressed its deep regret and disturbance over the event.



Deeply disturbed by the recent incident involving a @BluSmartIndia rider & child being robbed. After 5+ years of building a safe mobility solution, this feels personal.



"The safety and security of our riders is our utmost priority. We have stringent onboarding processes, including mandatory background checks, face-to-face interviews, and driving tests. Our technology platform incorporates facial recognition to verify driver identities and a dedicated safety helpline for riders. Despite these measures, this unfortunate incident highlights the need for constant vigilance and improvement," BluSmart said in a statement.





The company apologized to the affected family and assured them of support while pledging to further strengthen safety protocols. "We are committed to ensuring such incidents are not repeated and are taking immediate steps to improve our security measures," the statement added. As investigations continue, authorities and companies are urging passengers to report suspicious activities and prioritize personal safety measures during cab rides.



