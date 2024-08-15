Gurugram Dhaba manager shot at for objecting to smoking

Gurugram: A dhaba manager was shot at by a man when he objected to him and his friends smoking inside his eatery here, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place at Shri Ram Dhaba near CD Chowk on Sohna road late Tuesday night, soon after when a group of youths who were there for dinner started smoking inside.



According to the complaint filed by the manager of Dhaba, when the men were asked to stop smoking, they began an altercation with him and one of them fired a gunshot, which hit a wall.

After the firing, an FIR was booked at Badshahpur Police Station and police nabbed six men within a few hours, an officer said.

"The arrested accused were identified as Gaurav, a resident of Basai, Ankit of Wazirpur, Mohit of Khandsa, Mayank alias Monu of Shakti Park, Nitin and Rohit, both residents of Om Nagar colony of Gurugram. We will take them on remand after being produced in a city court," said Varun Dahiya, ACP, Crime.