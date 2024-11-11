Gujarat man claims to be Vishnu avatar, skips work for divine penance

Ahmedabad: A Gujarat government engineer, Rameshchandra Fefar, has declared himself to be Kalki, the tenth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and says he cannot attend work due to a "penance" intended to "change the global conscience."

In response to a recent show-cause notice regarding his prolonged absence, Fefar, who is a superintending engineer with the Sardar Sarovar Punarvasvat Agency (SSPA), explained that he has been engaged in "divine penance" from his home. He claims his efforts are responsible for ensuring good rainfall across India. “Thanks to my penance, the country is getting good rains,” he stated, adding that he began realizing his divine powers in March 2010.





Fefar’s response, which has since gone viral, further claims, "I can't perform such penance from the office." He believes his actions are more beneficial to the country than routine office work, suggesting the agency decide "whether it's more important for me to sit in the office or perform concrete work to save the country from drought."

Now in his late 50s, Fefar has attended his Vadodara office only 16 days in the last eight months, which the SSPA notes has impacted agency operations.