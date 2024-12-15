Gujarat man chops off fingers to avoid job at family's diamond firm

In a bizarre incident, a 32-year-old man in Surat, Gujarat, severed four fingers of his left hand to make himself unfit for his job at his family’s diamond firm. The man, Mayur Tarapara, initially claimed he lost consciousness while riding his motorcycle and woke up to find his fingers missing.

However, an investigation revealed the injuries were self-inflicted. Tarapara, employed as a computer operator in the accounts department at Anabh Gems, reportedly lacked the courage to tell his family he no longer wanted to work there. He believed losing his fingers would make continuing his job impossible, police said.

On December 8, Tarapara cut off his fingers with a knife on Amroli Ring Road, tied a rope around his arm to prevent blood flow, and disposed of the knife and fingers in separate bags. He later told his friends he had been attacked, leading them to take him to a hospital.

Police initially suspected a black magic-related incident but uncovered the truth through CCTV footage and technical surveillance. Three of the four severed fingers were recovered, along with the knife.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, officials confirmed.