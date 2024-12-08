Gujarat Man Attacks Bank Manager Over Tax Deduction Dispute

Ahmedabad: A video showing a violent altercation between a bank manager and a customer at a Union Bank branch in Ahmedabad has gone viral. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, involved Jaiman Rawal, a customer, who was reportedly upset over the increased tax deduction on his fixed deposit.

According to witnesses, Rawal visited the bank to inquire about the tax deductions applied to his fixed deposit account. Disappointed by the increased deductions, Rawal became agitated and began arguing with the bank manager. The situation quickly escalated as the verbal exchange turned into a physical confrontation.

The video, which was recorded by an onlooker, shows the two individuals exchanging heated words before the argument turned physical. Rawal is seen pushing the manager, and the altercation intensifies as both parties get involved in the brawl. The incident attracted attention from other customers in the bank, who attempted to intervene and separate the two.

The fight reportedly lasted for a few minutes before security staff at the bank stepped in and managed to break it up. Police were later called to the scene, and both Rawal and the bank manager were taken to the local police station for questioning.

A Union Bank spokesperson confirmed the incident and stated that they are investigating the matter. "The bank takes such incidents very seriously and will ensure that proper action is taken as per the outcome of the investigation," the spokesperson said.

Rawal’s frustration reportedly stemmed from the recent changes in tax policies, which had led to higher deductions on fixed deposits, leading to confusion and disappointment among some customers. Authorities are looking into the matter, and the bank has assured that such incidents will be prevented in the future.