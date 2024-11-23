Gujarat Governor visits Rev. Daaji at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Hyderabad

The Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, concluded a two-day visit to Kanha Shanti Vanam, the global headquarters of Heartfulness and home to the world’s largest meditation center, located on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

During his visit, Shri Acharya Devvrat met Rev. Daaji, the Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission. He participated in a special Heartfulness meditation session led by Rev. Daaji and commended him for his profound knowledge of agriculture, science, and education.





A notable highlight of the visit was the mutual appreciation shared between the two leaders. Rev. Daaji praised Shri Acharya Devvrat’s expertise in natural farming and announced that Heartfulness would join the Governor’s initiative to train farmers in sustainable agricultural practices.

The Hon’ble Governor explored Kanha Shanti Vanam through a guided tour, which included a visit to the unique rainforest thriving on the premises, the nursery, a state-of-the-art tissue culture lab, and the Heartfulness International School campus. He also toured the Gopichand International Badminton Academy, among other facilities. On the second day, Shri Acharya Devvrat planted a red sandalwood sapling to mark his visit.

Expressing his admiration, Shri Acharya Devvrat said, “I am deeply impressed by the numerous initiatives at Kanha Shanti Vanam, particularly in agriculture. Under Rev. Daaji’s visionary leadership, Heartfulness has set a shining example for the world. Both Daaji and I share a common grounding in the Gurukul system of education, which we believe is vital for shaping the next generation. Bridging the ancient with the modern is essential, and Kanha Shanti Vanam exemplifies this beautifully.”

Rev. Daaji remarked, “We are honored to host Governor Saheb and share our vision of blending ancient and modern techniques in agriculture and education. His knowledge of natural farming is remarkable, and we are eager to collaborate in training farmers. With government support, we aspire to make India a global leader in these fields.”

The visit concluded with a demonstration of the Brighter Minds program by students from the Heartfulness International School. Shri Acharya Devvrat expressed keen interest in incorporating this innovative educational methodology into his Gurukul training system, with plans to train teachers as Brighter Minds facilitators.

