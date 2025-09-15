Gujarat Governor Devvrat to Assume Maharashtra Charge Today

Mumbai: Acharya Devvrat, the current Governor of Gujarat, will be sworn in as Maharashtra’s governor at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Monday. According to Raj Bhavan sources, Devvrat will be sworn in as the governor of Maharashtra at Darbar Hall, Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on September 15 at 11 am.

Acharya Devvrat has been assigned the additional responsibility of Maharashtra Governor, following the exit of C.P. Radhakrishnan, who demitted office after being elected as Vice-President of India.

Devvrat, accompanied by his wife Darshana Devi, arrived in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon by the Tejas Express from Ahmedabad. He was received at Mumbai Central Railway Station by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The governor was given a Ceremonial Guard of Honour by the Railway Police at the Mumbai Central Station.

Minister of Skill Development Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation chief Bhushan Gagrani, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, Deven Bharti, were present on this occasion.

The governor was also given a Guard of Honour at Raj Bhavan by Mumbai Police.

66-year-old Acharya Devvrat has been serving as the Governor of Gujarat since 2019. A former educator and Arya Samaj pracharak, he previously served as principal of a Gurukul in Kurukshetra, Haryana.