Gujarat cop held for accepting iPhone 16 pro bribe

A police inspector in Gujarat, Dinesh Kubavat, was arrested for allegedly accepting an iPhone 16 Pro, valued at ₹1.44 lakh, as a bribe. Kubavat, assigned to the Marine police station at Dholai port, reportedly demanded the phone from a fuel dealer, who sells light diesel oil to boat owners.

The officer threatened the dealer with business closure if he did not comply. Kubavat had earlier summoned the dealer to the police station to present business documents.

The dealer then filed a complaint, leading to a trap set by the Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which resulted in Kubavat's arrest while receiving the phone. The investigation continues as authorities gather more details about his actions.



