Gujarat: Ahmedabad-Keshod direct flight services launched for pilgrims visiting Somnath Temple

Ahmedabad: A direct flight service between Ahmedabad to Keshod in Junagadh district was launched on Tuesday for pilgrims visiting the famous Somanth Temple in Gujarat, an official said.

Shree Somnath Trust, which manages the temple, has also started a free pickup bus service from Keshod airport to the temple for the pilgrims and devotees landing at the airport, Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board, a state government entity, stated in a release.

Keshod is nearly 55 km from the Somnath temple in Prabhas Patan town of neighbouring Gir Somnath district, nearly 400 km from Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chairman of the Shree Somnath Trust.

According to the release, the Ahmedabad-Keshod flight service will operate three days a week, on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The flight will take off from Ahmedabad at 10.10 am and reach Keshod at 10.55 am. The same flight will again leave Keshod at 1.15 pm and return to Ahmedabad at 2.30 pm, the release said.