Gujarat: 4-yr-old falls from cycle, dies as car runs over her

Ahmedabad: A four-year-old girl died as she lost her balance and fell from her bicycle, then got immediately run over by a car, at a residential society in Mehsana, Gujarat

CCTV footage shows the girl, Disha Patel, pedaling around the Sparsh Villa Society compound. After some time, a car arrives and makes a turn.

The girl loses her balance and tumbles from the cycle upon seeing the car. The CCTV reveals, that before she could get to her feet, the car drove over her and was killed instantly.

After running over the girl, the driver is seen to stop and get out of the car to see the girl.

Police had verified the CCTV footage and have begun an investigation into the matter.