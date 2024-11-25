GST Council to Review GoM’s Insurance Tax Suggestions Soon

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and the General Insurance Council would be formally announcing the nationwide common cashless hospital network in a press conference on January 24. (Representational Image: Flickr) The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and the General Insurance Council would be formally announcing the nationwide common cashless hospital network in a press conference on January 24. (Representational Image: Flickr)

New Delhi: Recommendations of the Group of Ministers (GoM) looking into issues pertaining to GST on life and health insurance will be placed before the GST Council when received, Parliament was informed on Monday. The issue of exempting/reducing GST on life and health insurance was placed before the GST Council in its 54th meeting on September 9, 2024.

After detailed deliberations, the Council recommended constituting a GoM to holistically look into issues pertaining to GST on life and health insurance. Accordingly, a GoM was constituted under the Chairmanship of Samrat Chaudhary, deputy chief minister of Bihar.

First meeting of the GoM was held on October 19, 2024 at New Delhi where issues of GST rate on health and life insurance policies were discussed, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

GST rates and exemptions on all services (including health and life insurance) are prescribed on recommendations of the GST Council, a constitutional body comprising members from both the Union and State/UT governments.

Replying to another question, the minister also informed the House that revenue generated from GST on healthcare and life insurance services was Rs 8,263 crore and Rs 8,135 crore, respectively during fiscal 2023-24, as against Rs 7,638 crore and Rs 9,132 crore in the preceding financial year.