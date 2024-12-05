GRSE Delivers 'Jaldoot' USV to NSTL for Naval Missions

The USV successfully completed acceptance trials from October 17 to 21, the GRSE said in a statement on Thursday. Designed and developed jointly by GRSE, NSTL and DRDO for survey and communication missions, “Jaldoot” features compact dimensions and weight.

The USV, powered by a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery, supports waypoint navigation, station-keeping and failsafe behaviours. It can integrate various sensors, including an acoustic positioning system for tracking of UUVs, Side Scan Sonar for SAR mission and 1080p HD camera with night vision capability.

This achievement is testament to the joint R&D efforts of GRSE and NSTL/DRDO in developing in-house expertise as well as leveraging the strengths of indigenous start-ups. An Indian technology start-up partner M/s Rekise Marine has been nurtured in the design and development of “Jaldoot”.