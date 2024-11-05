Group protesting over RG Kar horror alleges harassment in incident of road rage

Kolkata: An investigation was started after a group of persons demonstrating over the rape and murder of the RG Kar hospital doctor alleged that they were chased by 70-80 people on two-wheelers for kilometres in the heart of Kolkata in an incident of road rage, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday evening after a rally protesting the doctor's death got over at the Rashbehari Crossing, the complainants alleged. The protesters claimed that they had an argument with a group of people heading for Kali Puja immersion over blocking one of their cars, following which they were chased by 70-80 people on two-wheelers till the Exide Crossing.

"All the way from Rashbehari till Exide Crossing, they kept banging our car's windows and doors, asking us to step out. We have videographed the entire episode," one of the protestors said.

"Despite repeated calls to the Shakespeare Sarani police station and the Maidan police station, there was no response. We finally dialled 100 when a few policemen arrived, but by then, the accused had fled," he added.

Police said they have started an investigation into the incident. "Necessary action will be taken against the guilty. We are checking the CCTV footage near the Exide Crossing," a police officer said.