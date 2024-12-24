Green Initiative: Odisha signs tripartite agreement to operate hydrogen-powered buses

Bhubaneswar: In a significant step towards launching a green hydrogen mobility project in Odisha, a tripartite agreement was signed among three state-owned agencies, an official announced on Tuesday.

The agreement was finalised on Monday with the participation of Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) managing director Tirumala Nayak, Grid Corporation of Odisha Limited (GRIDCO) managing director Trilochan Panda, and NTPC CGM M. R. Panda.

The event was held in the presence of Odisha Deputy Chief Minister K. V. Singhdeo and Housing and Urban Development Minister K. C. Mohapatra, the official confirmed.

Spanning five years, the agreement delineates the roles and responsibilities of the involved entities. CRUT will maintain hydrogen-powered buses, NTPC will oversee hydrogen production, and GRIDCO will ensure the supply of renewable energy, the official stated.

Principal secretary of the housing and urban development department, Usha Padhi, emphasised the project’s potential, stating, “This hydrogen-powered initiative is a pivotal step towards addressing climate change in the state.” She further highlighted that the project aligns with the National Green Hydrogen Mission, under which the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has provided guidelines for implementing pilot projects in the transport sector.

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARIA) has invested Rs 19.5 crore in this pilot project. After successful implementation, the state plans to phase out diesel buses in favor of hydrogen-powered ones, aiming to reduce carbon emissions and enhance public transport, an official note detailed.

Initially, three hydrogen-powered buses will be deployed by NTPC. These buses are designed to replace diesel counterparts and provide a sustainable alternative. With a seating capacity of 42, each bus can travel up to 600 km on a full tank of 58 kg of hydrogen, offering a mileage of 12 km per kilogram of fuel.

To support the initiative, NTPC will establish a hydrogen production facility at the CRUT depot in Gadakan, Bhubaneswar. The facility will utilize the existing Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) and Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) infrastructure. Additionally, the energy department has requested the General Administration and Public Grievances Department to allocate two acres of land for this purpose. GRIDCO will supply 2 MW of electricity from a nearby substation to power the facility.