Green Hydrogen Mission giving impetus to innovation, infra, industry and investment: Modi

New Delhi: Underlining the nation’s commitment towards creating a cleaner and greener planet, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India was among the first G20 nations to fulfill its Paris commitments on green energy.



He said these commitments were fulfilled nine years ahead of the target of 2030. Throwing light on the advancements in the past 10 years, the Prime Minister said that India’s installed non-fossil fuel capacity increased nearly 300 per cent and solar energy capacity got over a 3,000 per cent boost.

Addressing the International Conference on Green Hydrogen via video message, he emphasized the growing realization that climate change is not just a matter of the future but its impact can be felt now. “The time for action is here and now”, Modi exclaimed. He noted that energy transition and sustainability have become central to global policy discourse.

Modi underlined that we are not resting on these achievements and the nation remains focused on strengthening existing solutions while also looking at new and innovative areas, saying this is where the use of Green Hydrogen comes into the picture.

“Green Hydrogen is emerging as a promising addition to the world’s energy landscape”, the Prime Minister remarked, adding that it can help in decarbonizing industries which are difficult to electrify. He gave examples of refineries, fertilizers, steel, heavy-duty transportation and several other sectors that would benefit from it.

Modi also suggested that Green Hydrogen can be used as a storage solution for surplus renewable energy. Reflecting on the National Green Hydrogen Mission launched in 2023, the Prime Minister outlined India’s goals to make it a global hub for the production, utilization and export of Green Hydrogen.

“The National Green Hydrogen Mission is giving an impetus to innovation, infrastructure, industry and investment”, Modi said. He highlighted the investments in cutting-edge research and development, partnerships between industry and academia and encouragement for start-ups and entrepreneurs of the domain.

He also touched upon the great potential for the development of a green jobs eco-system and highlighted the government’s effort towards skill development for the nation’s youth in this sector. Noting the global concerns of climate change and energy transition, the Prime Minister said that the answers to such concerns should be global as well.

He stressed the critical need for International partnerships to promote Green Hydrogen’s impact on decarbonization and stated that scaling up production, minimizing costs and building infrastructure can happen faster through cooperation.

He also expressed the need to jointly invest in research and innovation to push technology further. Recalling the G20 Summit held in India in September 2023, the Prime Minister highlighted the special focus on Green Hydrogen and underlined that The New Delhi G-20 Leaders’ declaration adopted five high-level voluntary principles on Hydrogen that are helping in the creation of a unified roadmap.

“All of us must remember - the decisions we make now will decide the lives of our future generations”, he added.

The Prime Minister today called for greater global cooperation in advancing the Green Hydrogen sector and urged the domain experts and the scientific community to lead the way. “In such a crucial sector, it is important for domain experts to lead the way and work together,” he said, emphasizing the need for collective expertise to address the challenges facing the Green Hydrogen industry. The Prime Minister also encouraged scientists and innovators to propose public policy changes that would further support the sector.

Modi posed critical questions to the global scientific community, asking, “Can we improve the efficiency of electrolysers and other components in Green Hydrogen production? Can we explore the use of seawater and municipal wastewater for production?”

He highlighted the need to address these challenges, particularly in using Green Hydrogen for public transport, shipping, and inland waterways. “Exploring such topics together will greatly help the green energy transition across the world,” the Prime Minister stated, expressing confidence that forums like the 2nd International Conference on Green Hydrogen would drive meaningful exchanges on these issues.

Reflecting on humanity’s history of overcoming challenges, the Prime Minister said, “Each time, we overcame adversities through solutions that were collective and innovative.” He emphasized that the same spirit of collective action and innovation would guide the world toward a sustainable future. “We can achieve anything when we are together,”

Modi remarked, urging global efforts to accelerate the development and deployment of Green Hydrogen. Concluding the address, the Prime Minister extended his best wishes to all participants of the 2nd International Conference on Green Hydrogen. “Let us work together to accelerate the development and deployment of Green Hydrogen,” he said, reinforcing the need for collaboration in building a greener and more sustainable world.