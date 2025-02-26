Gram sabha resolution bars Muslim traders from Kanifnath Maharaj Yatra

Mumbai:In a move which is likely to snowball into a big controversy, villagers in Madhi in Ahilyanagar, have passed a resolution barring Muslim traders from participating in the Kanifnath Maharaj Yatra, a significant religious event in the district, citing that some members of the community are not following traditions. Taking a serious cognizance of the move, the district administration has appointed an inquiry committee to probe the matter.

The resolution was passed during a Gram Sabha meeting held on February 22 saying that the Muslim traders have been banned from the Yatra as their community does not follow the traditions and it had allegedly engaged in killing of animals and ‘illegal activities’ like theft and gambling during the festival.



Sanjay Markad, the village sarpanch said, “Muslim traders are found not following our traditions and were involved in anti-social and criminal activities during the auspicious yatra period. The villagers expressed very strong sentiments about this and hence, it was decided to ban Muslim traders from the event.”



According to the villagers, during the Yatra, they observe strict religious practices like abstaining from non-vegetarian food, fried items and sweets. They also refrain from using mattresses, conducting marriages or engaging in agricultural activities.



The Kanifnath Maharaj Yatra in Madhi village has a 700-year-old tradition. The yatra commemorates the death anniversary of Kanifnath Maharaj, a revered Hindu saint in the Nath tradition. The shrine, located 50 kilometres from Ahilyanagar, is an important place of worship for several nomadic communities. The month-long yatra begins on Holi and concludes on Gudi Padwa.



Madhi village has a population of 5,000, including 650 Muslims. Maratha is the dominant caste in the village, followed by other Backward Class groups.



The Hindu groups in Maharashtra have welcomed the Madhi villager’s move. Calling it a ‘courageous’ decision, Tushar Bhosale, the head of the BJP’s Adhyatmik Aghadi said, “The other religious temples and trusts in Maharashtra should implement similar bans on Muslim traders in their temple premises or during yatra processions to “protect Sanatani traditions.”



Sunil Ghanwat of Mandir Mahasangh said, “It is absolutely right to ban fanatic traders who do not have faith in Shri Kanifnath but come to the religious pilgrimage only for financial gain, violate the sanctity of the pilgrimage by committing misdeeds and also harass the devotees.”



However, the AIMIM has demanded that action should be taken against the Madhi Sarpanch and other Gram Sabha members for violating the Constitution. AIMIM District chief Dr. Parvez Ashrafi said, “Along with Maharashtra, religious organizations have become active in other states where the BJP is in power. They are repeatedly trying to incite against the Muslim minority community. There is a plan to impose an economic boycott on the Muslim community. Due to the actions of these organizations, the feeling of insecurity is increasing among the people on both sides. This is dangerous for society.”



The district administration has appointed an inquiry committee to investigate the matter. “The inquiry committee has recorded statements of the Gram Sevak, Sarpanch and other Gram Sabha members. The inquiry report will be submitted to the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad and appropriate action will be taken,” said the official.