New Delhi: A WhatsApp Web session left logged in on a public computer or a shared device could become a gateway for cybercriminals to hijack accounts, read private conversations and impersonate users to carry out fraud, a latest advisory from the Union home ministry's anti-cybercrime wing, I4C, warned on Monday.

The National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has warned that authenticated WhatsApp Web sessions could be used to gain unauthorised access, allowing malicious actors to read messages, send communications while impersonating the account holder, access contact lists and group conversations, and exploit the user's trusted identity to carry out fraud, phishing and social-engineering attacks.

It advised users that simply closing a browser window or a tab is not enough to end an authenticated session, and that they must manually log out after each session.

"Users are therefore advised to exercise caution while using WhatsApp Web, particularly on office computers, shared systems, public computers or devices that may be accessible to other persons. Avoid official or sensitive work on WhatsApp Web. Government, organisational, financial, confidential or other sensitive information should preferably not be exchanged through WhatsApp Web sessions on computers," it said.

It suggested using the incognito and private browsing mode when use is unavoidable.

"Avoid unknown or public computers. Do not log in to WhatsApp Web from cyber cafes, public kiosks, hotel business centres, borrowed computers or other untrusted systems. Be alert to unusual account activity. Unexpected messages sent from your account, unusual replies from contacts or unexplained activity should be treated seriously," it said.

The I4C has advised users to keep devices, operating systems and browsers secure, the security software updated and avoid suspicious downloads, unknown files and cracked software.