Govt. Staff Will Have To Return ‘Ladki Bahin’ Payouts Within 2 Months

Mumbai: Maharashtra women and child development minister Aditi Tatkare on Wednesday informed that the state government will recover benefits wrongly availed under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana (MMLBY) by government employees within two months. She also announced that the accounts of nearly 12,000 male beneficiaries will be scrutinised before further action is taken.

Ms. Tatkare noted that many eligible women do not have their own bank accounts and are using those of male family members.

The minister’s remarks came during a discussion on a calling-attention motion moved by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs Sunil Prabhu and Harun Khan, among others. Legislators from Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and the Congress criticised the government over discrepancies in the scheme. Accusing the administration of “rampant corruption”, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav led a walkout from the House.

The motion alleged that Rs. 164 crore was lost due to “inefficiency”, with funds being transferred to the accounts of 12,431 male beneficiaries over 13 months.

Responding to the allegations, Ms. Tatkare said 2.63 crore applications were registered for MMLBY, of which 2.43 crore were accepted. She added that the department had previously lacked data from the Namo Shetkari Samman Yojana (NSSY) but received it in January from the Agriculture Department. “We found common beneficiaries in both schemes. We started giving Rs 500 under our department and the remaining Rs 1,000 under NSSY,” she said.

Ms. Tatkare said her department also sought data from the School Education, IT, and Food and Civil Supplies departments, receiving information on 26 lakh beneficiaries. “Cross-verification of these 26 lakh beneficiaries showed that four lakh needed revised scrutiny. Around 8,000 of them were government employees, who are not eligible for MMLBY benefits,” she said, adding that district collectors have been directed to recover the money. “Recovery has been under way for six months and will be completed in the next two months.”

The minister further stated that 12,000–14,000 men had received MMLBY funds, largely because women’s Aadhaar numbers were linked to male relatives’ bank accounts. “Genuine beneficiaries cannot be denied benefits due to the lack of a bank account. Cross-verification has shown that many women used family members’ accounts,” she said.

Ms. Tatkare added that e-KYC of more than 1.74 crore women has been completed, with the deadline set for December 31.

Responding to opposition queries, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde said MMLBY was a “people-oriented and welfare-driven” scheme and would not be discontinued. “We launched this scheme with a positive intent,” he said, adding that funds were released even during the Model Code of Conduct to avoid inconvenience to beneficiaries.

“Women trusted the government and gave a massive mandate. There is no question of reducing or discontinuing the scheme. Our commitments will be fulfilled on time,” Mr. Shinde said.