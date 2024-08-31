Govt should listen to protesting farmers, address their issues: Vinesh Phogat

Chandigarh: Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Saturday joined protesting farmers at the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana and said the central government should pay heed to their demands and make it a priority to address their issues.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha held a 'kisan mahapanchayat' during the day to mark the completion of 200 days of their 'Delhi Chalo' agitation to press for their demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP.



The farmers have been protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, when their march was stopped by security forces.

Phogat, who was disqualified from the 50-kg final match in the recent Olympic Games held in Paris, was felicitated by the protesting farmers.

In her address, the wrestler lent her support to the farmers, saying, "I want to tell you that your daughter is with you." She also asserted that farmers' demands were not "illegitimate".

Speaking to reporters, Phogat said the farmers are holding the protest as their demands have still not been accepted. "It hurts to see them," she added.

"Sometimes we feel helpless at not being able to do anything for them. We represent the country at international levels but we could not do anything for our own family. It is a request that the government should listen to them," she said.

Replying to a question, the wrestler said it was sad that although 200 days have passed, the protesting farmers continue to sit on the roads as their demands have not been accepted.

"If the farmers do not feed us, how will we be able to compete? Despite so much happening, they are feeding the nation with open hearts. They have a big heart and the government should also show a big heart in the matter," Phogat added.

To a question on the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana, the wrestler from Charkhi Dadri district said, "I do not know about politics. I do not have any knowledge about it."

Asked if she would support farmers in Haryana should they launch an agitation, she replied, "Why not?"

"Farmers of the country are upset and their problems need to be addressed. It should be the government's priority to address their problems. Their struggle will not go in vain, I am sure about this," Phogat said.

Phogat, who hails from Haryana's Balali, faced a heartbreaking exit after being disqualified on the day of her 50-kg final match at the Paris Olympics.

She was part of the agitation by wrestlers, mostly from Haryana, against the then Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP leader Brijbhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment last year.

A few days ago, she was honoured with a gold medal by the Sarvkhap Panchayat in Haryana's Rohtak.