Govt pulls up X for no action against 'misuse of platform'

New Delhi: The Union ministry of electronics and information and technology has on Wednesday reportedly pulled up microblogging site X for not acting against ‘miscreants using its platforms to send threat messages to various airlines’.

In a virtual meeting called by ministry joint secretary Sanket S. Bhondve with the representatives of various airlines and social media platforms X and Meta, the government in very sharp words told the official representing X that their handling of the situation was not satisfactory and it amounted to “abetting crime”. The government also questioned the X and Meta representatives on the steps taken to prevent such acts and stop rumours being spread on its platforms.

The government’s outburst came after the Delhi Police failed to get the details of the user IDs or domain of a few X accounts that were found to be involved. Three accounts on X, @adamlanza111, @psychotichuman and @schizobomer777, have been found involved in posting maximum threat messages to fights. These accounts have been suspended by X as of now. Of these @adamlanza111 account, named after the US mass shooter, has the most number of hoax bomb threats. Besides, at least a dozen fake user ids have been identified by the security agencies while several more are under radar.

Over 100 hoax threat calls or messages have been made to the Indian airlines over the last few days delaying, diverting flights and causing inconvenience to thousands of passengers.