Govt policies driving force for new opportunities says Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that due to the policies and decisions of his government, new opportunities for employment and self-employment are being created even in rural India.

Addressing the Rozgar Mela, after virtually distributing over 71,000 appointment letters to newly appointed youth in government departments and organisations, the Prime Minister said that in the last one and a half years, around 10 lakh permanent government jobs have been offered, setting a remarkable record.

“These jobs are being provided with complete transparency, and the new recruits are serving the nation with dedication and integrity,” he said.

The Prime Minister underscored that the development of a country relies on hard work, capability, and leadership of its youth and India is committed to become a developed nation by 2047 as the country’s policies and decisions focus on empowering its talented youth.

He said that over the past decade, initiatives such as Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Startup India, Stand-Up India, and Digital India have placed youth at the forefront.

Pointing out that India is now the world’s fifth-largest economy and the third-largest startup ecosystem, Modi said that today, Indian youth are brimming with new confidence and they are excelling in every sector.

“Young entrepreneurs launching startups today benefit from a robust support system. Similarly, youth pursuing careers in sports have confidence that they will not fail because they now are supported by modern training facilities and tournaments,” he said.

The Prime Minister stresses that to drive the country’s progress and to build a new India, nurturing young talent is crucial, and this responsibility lies with the education system.

He noted that the National Education Policy (NEP) is guiding India towards a modern education system that offers students new opportunities, while previously, the system was restrictive, but now it fosters innovation through initiatives like Atal Tinkering Labs and PM-SHRI schools.

“The government has also addressed language barriers for rural youth and marginalised communities by allowing learning and exams in the mother tongue and providing recruitment exams in 13 languages. Additionally, quotas for youth from border areas have been increased, with special recruitment rallies for permanent government jobs. Today, over 50,000 youth received appointment letters for the Central Armed Police Forces, marking a significant achievement,” the Prime Minister said.

Noting that a large number of recruits are women, Modi said that it is the endeavour of his government that they (women) have become self-dependent in every field. “Today, thousands of women have received appointment letters, and their success will inspire others. The government is committed to making women self-reliant in every field. The introduction of 26 weeks of maternity leave has safeguarded the careers of millions of women,” he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted how the “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan” has removed the obstacles in women’s advancement, as many girl students had to drop out of school due to the lack of separate toilets.

He said that the “Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana” has ensured financial support for girls’ education and also, 30 crore “Jan Dhan” accounts for women have provided direct benefits from government schemes.

“Through the Mudra Yojana, women can now access collateral-free loans. The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has ensured that most houses allotted are in women’s names. Initiatives like Poshan Abhiyaan, Surakshit Matritva Abhiyaan, and Ayushman Bharat offer better healthcare to women,” Modi said.

Talking about the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh today, the Prime Minister said that the government feels privileged to honour him with the Bharat Ratna this year.

“We also celebrate this day as Farmers' Day, paying tribute to the farmers who provide us with food. Chaudhary Sahib believed that India’s progress depends on the progress of rural India. Our government’s policies have created new employment and self-employment opportunities in rural areas, especially for youth in agriculture,” he said.