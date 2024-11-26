Govt, Opposition Clash Over Speakers List for Constitution Day Event

A heated exchange between the government and opposition parties has erupted over the selection of speakers for the Constitution Day event scheduled on Tuesday. The annual celebration, which marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949, has become a contentious platform for political debate this year.

Opposition leaders have accused the government of sidelining prominent voices from their ranks in the event’s speaker lineup. According to opposition parties, the government has disproportionately allocated speaking slots to ruling party members, undermining the spirit of inclusivity central to the Constitution.

In response, government officials dismissed the allegations, asserting that the speaker list was finalized based on protocol and representation from all major parties. A senior government representative emphasized that the event’s primary focus is to honor the Constitution, not to fuel political rivalries.

The disagreement has sparked broader discussions about the event's purpose. Some opposition leaders claim the government is using Constitution Day as a platform for political messaging rather than fostering a bipartisan dialogue on constitutional values. In contrast, ruling party members argue that their representation reflects their electoral mandate.

As preparations for the event continue, political analysts note the growing politicization of Constitution Day celebrations. Historically a solemn occasion to reflect on democratic principles, the day now frequently sees political posturing.

The Constitution Day event will feature addresses by the President, Prime Minister, and selected parliamentarians, along with cultural programs and discussions on constitutional values. While citizens await the official proceedings, the political sparring has already set a combative tone for the observance.

Calls for a more inclusive approach have grown louder, with civic groups urging political leaders to set aside differences and uphold the values enshrined in the Constitution.