Govt officer rapes Dalit girl, assaults goat in UP Bulandshahr

The incident took place around two months ago and a case was registered under IPC sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 120b (criminal conspiracy) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. (Photo: Representational Image)

Bulandshahr: A 57-year-old government employee was arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old Dalit girl and committing bestiality in a village here, police on Tuesday said. The incident which took place Monday at the girl's house also grabbed the attention of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.



Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said, according to the victim's father, Gajendra Singh, posted as Agriculture Development Officer, raped his daughter and assaulted a goat at his house.

Based on the complaint, Singh was booked under the SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act, POCSO Act, section 65 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, police said.

The SSP said the entire act was caught on video by a child, who was standing nearby.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said that he and the SSP had met the girl's family and CM Adityanath also took cognisance of the matter.

The girl's family will be given Rs 8.25 lakh in financial assistance, the DM said.