Govt mulls mandatory hallmarking for silver jewellery, BIS to assess feasibility

New Delhi: Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday asked the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to consider implementing mandatory hallmarking for silver and silver artifacts following consumer demands."There is a demand from consumers for mandatory hallmarking of silver. You (BIS) can deliberate and take a call," Joshi said at the 78th BIS Foundation Day event.

The work in this direction has already begun and the government will take a decision after completion of stakeholder consultations and feasibility assessment by BIS, the minister told reporters on the sidelines of the event.

"I have asked BIS to work out feasibility and take reactions from consumers and ornament dealers. We will consult all stakeholders and start the process," he added.

Silver hallmarking, which certifies the purity of the white metal, is currently voluntary.

BIS Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari told PTI that the Bureau could be ready to implement mandatory silver hallmarking within 3-6 months, adding that the stakeholder discussions were underway.

"Several rounds of discussions were held with stakeholders and they are in favour of it. The discussion on printing a unique six-digit alphanumeric code is going on," Tiwari said.

The move follows the successful implementation of mandatory gold hallmarking introduced in June 2021, which now covers 361 districts.

The existing system includes a unique six-digit alphanumeric code (HUID) certifying gold purity.

According to the minister, about 90 per cent of jewellery being purchased is now hallmarked. More than 44.28 crore gold jewellery items have been hallmarked with unique IDs since the launch.

Stakeholders from Gujarat, Karnataka, and other states have requested the extension of mandatory hallmarking to silver, the minister added.

BIS, established under the BIS Act in 1986, is an autonomous national body responsible for setting quality standards for products and services.

Listing out upcoming focus areas, the minister said the BIS is also developing standards for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and is at the forefront of shaping the future of innovation and technology.

"As we look to the future, let us remember that our journey is not just about meeting international standards, it is about setting them. We are not just participants in the global market; we are leaders in the global world of quality," he added.

The minister launched BIS comic books, library, and pensioners portals at the event, which was also attended by Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare and other senior BIS officials.