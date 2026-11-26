Nagpur: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday alleged that CJP co-convenor Saurav Das was prevented from travelling to the London School of Economics and Oxford University because the government was "jealous" that the 27-year-old had been invited to the prestigious institutions. Speaking to the media after visiting Deekshabhoomi ahead of their 'Save Democracy, Save Constitution' rally in Nagpur, Dipke said he, Das and co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka had received invitations and decided that Das would travel to the United Kingdom.

"We had decided that Ashutosh and I would travel across Maharashtra because there is a drought in the state, and we wanted to visit the affected areas. We had decided that Saurav Das would go to the London School of Economics and Oxford. But when he went to the airport, he was stopped," Dipke said.

Das on Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court after he was stopped from flying to the UK for an event at Oxford University, where he was slated to speak on the "cockroach movement". Later, the Ministry of External Affairs said Das had been issued a show-cause notice to explain discrepancies in his place of birth on his passport following inputs from relevant authorities.

"I think there is some insecurity somewhere… I think there is someone in our country who feels that only he should go on a world tour. Perhaps they felt a little jealous that a 27-year-old was being invited to Oxford University," Dipke said. The CJP founder alleged that some people were jealous because they were not being invited anywhere. They were perhaps wondering how Das was receiving so much international recognition, he said.

Dipke said the Jantar Mantar movement, which catapulted CJP into the mainstream, succeeded by following the path shown by Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi. "But there are some big narcissists in our country who think that not just the country, but the entire world should revolve around them, and that only they should go on world tours," he said.

Asked about his allegations that CJP leaders were being pressured, Dipke said the government's approach was to find ways to "crush the voices against it". Dipke said the government could take such action but should not forget that, while it held power, the Constitution given to the country by Babasaheb Ambedkar was on their side.

"The Constitution is on our side. Power may be yours, but the Constitution is ours. The Constitution belongs to 140 crore people. Whenever a tyrant in power tries to snatch away people's rights, it is this very Constitution of Dr Babasaheb that will protect them, just as it has protected us," he said. Dipke alleged that Ashutosh Ranka had been kept in Tihar Jail for eight days for waving the Tricolour. He himself was detained for a day, Dipke said.

"But today, Babasaheb's Constitution has saved us. It is therefore very important for us to protect the Constitution to safeguard every citizen's rights and freedom. If the Constitution does not remain, India will not remain," he said. Dipke also said CJP leaders would visit drought-affected farmers in Vidarbha and Marathwada from November 27.