Govt Defines Green Steel to Cut Carbon Emissions

New Delhi: In a move to cut carbon emissions below the level of 2.2 tonnes per tonne of finished products in the steel sector, the government on Thursday came out with a new definition of green steel and asked the industry to take measures in this regard. The new framework will guide in efforts to decarbonise steel production and encourage green practices across the value chain.

It has been observed that the steel industry has been the backbone of India’s industrial growth and it is imperative that this vital sector undergoes a transformative shift towards sustainability as the country moves ahead. “The steel industry accounts for around 7 per cent of global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and India, the second largest producer of steel, has both the responsibility and the opportunity to lead the charge in reducing emissions while maintaining growth,” said Union steel minister HD Kumaraswamy.

While releasing a report on the taxonomy of green steel with parameters for giving star ratings on products based on the amount of CO2 emitted during the production process, the minister, however, said that the adoption of green practices is not an option but a necessity for the larger humanity. “The new framework will guide efforts to decarbonise steel production and encourage green practices across the value chain,” the minister said.

As per the ministry’s taxonomy, green steel shall be defined in terms of percentage greenness of steel, which is produced from the steel plant with CO2 equivalent emission intensity of less than 2.2 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of finished steel. “There is no universally accepted definition of green steel. There are various methodologies, which are being used by different institutions,” said steel secretary Sandeep Poundrik.

“Based on the recommendations of a task force as well as the examination in the ministry, today we have released what we will consider to be green steel in the Indian context. So, anything below 2.2 (CO2 emission) would be considered to be green steel. And we have done this so that not only the industry, the ministry and the stakeholders, but also the consumers understand that they are using green steel,” the secretary said.