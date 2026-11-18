New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday slammed the BJP over its criticism of Rahul Gandhi's remarks at Columbia University, saying the government is not bothered about the health of the economy but is bothered about the Leader of the Opposition speaking about it and the world listening to it.

Speaking at a fireside chat at Columbia University here on Tuesday, Gandhi said India is sitting on an "economic disaster" with massive unemployment, a broken manufacturing base and deep-rooted problems in its education system.

"The blunt thing is that India is sitting on an economic disaster. That's the reality of it. One can brush it aside, the media can brush it aside. But India has got a massive unemployment problem. India's got a massive problem with its education system," he said.

Attacking Gandhi over his remarks, the BJP accused him of attempting to tarnish India's image on foreign soil. The ruling party alleged that Gandhi's remarks on the country's economy, democracy and electoral system were aimed at undermining its global standing.

Hitting back at the BJP over its attack, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "The government is not bothered about the health of the economy, the government is not bothered about inflation, the government is bothered about Rahul Gandhi speaking about it and the world listening to it."

"They are not bothered about the fundamental problem of the economy, they are bothered about the fundamental problem being discussed. These are the misplaced priorities of this government," he told reporters.

Gandhi, who arrived in New York on Tuesday morning, was addressing hundreds of students and faculty members at the university.

Arguing that small and medium businesses and agriculture form the backbone of India's economy and are crucial for job creation, he said the country's manufacturing sector needed to be rebuilt.

"The spine of the economy is small and medium businesses, which are the job creation engine, and agriculture. That is fundamental in India and required," he said, adding that the "spine of the economy has been broken".

"You cannot give enough people jobs through services. It cannot be done. You can give 1%, 2%, 3%, 5%. You cannot give everybody a future with services. And we've just basically decided that we don't need manufacturing," Gandhi said.

He questioned the lack of private investment and alleged that only a handful of large business groups, including those of Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, were expanding, while smaller businesses were struggling.